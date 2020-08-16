Ariel Quiros Said He is Guilty

Former Jay Peak Resort owner Ariel Quiros entered three guilty pleas in Federal court in Burlington Friday. Quiros, 64, is accused of being the mastermind of a plot to defraud foreign investors out of about $200-million. The scheme involved promises of massive development in Newport City and beyond.

Quiros from Key Biscayne, Florida pleaded guilty via a teleconference call to three felony charges. The charges are a result of an alleged scheme to raise $110 million in EB-5 funds for ANC Bio Vermont, and additional funding for other projects at Jay Peak Resort.

The biotechnology lab was to be designed for stem cell therapies, manufacturing artificial organs, and to rent clean rooms for medical research.

Of the original 12 federal charges Quiros agreed to plea guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud, money laundering and concealment of material information from the federal government in connection with the fraud.

See the complete story in Monday's Newport Daily Express...