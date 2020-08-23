Artist Objects To Obscenity Charge
By:
Ed Barber
Sunday, August 23, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
A complaint by a parent and North Country Union High School board member objecting to art work by former student Maria Lacroix did not sit well. Lacroix created several paintings in 2017 and 2018 that hang in the hallway next to the cafeteria. A parent and school board member called the art obscene in a letter to NCSU Superintendent John Castle and the high school board. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: