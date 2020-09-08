Artist of the Week: Adrien Helm
By:
Mike Olmstead
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
The ability to immerse one’s self into the world of artistic expression can be a lifelong quest.
For retired lawyer and educator Adrien Helm, art has been something she has done for over fifty years, starting with a class she took with her older sister.
That would be the beginning of a lifetime journey through a myriad of art forms, from painting to clay work, to poetry.
We caught up with the 76-year-old to talk about her work in the arts, and a little more.
For the full story, see the Express on 9-9-2020.
Category: