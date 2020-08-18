Artist of the Week: Genevieve Olmstead

The arts can be a funny thing.

Sometimes you see something, say on television or in a movie, and say, I would like to do that.

Other times you decide to give something a shot on a whim, and that something strikes a chord inside you.

For United Christian Academy (UCA) sixth grader Genevieve (Viv) Olmstead, giving theatre a try at the ripe old age of five ended up becoming a life changing experience that has led her down path of theatrical wonders that has helped shaped the person that she has become.

We caught up with Viv to find out a bit more about her love of theatre, how she got there, and a little bit more.

