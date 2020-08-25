Artist of the Week: Jake Swanson

So far in our quest to recognize local artists across our county, the Express has featured a wide variety of performers and crafters.

Dancers, painters, actors, musicians, have been some of the types of artists we have featured, but this week we have something new to talk about; Wood Sculpting.

A graduate of North Country Union High School while residing in Lowell, twenty-two year-old Jake Swanson first starting carving his wooden creations when he was still a student at age fifteen.

But here is the kicker, he does his carvings using a chainsaw as his primary tool, and then like most carvers, uses other smaller tools for the finish work.

We caught up with Jake to learn more about his craft, what he has been up to recently, and a little more.