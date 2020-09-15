Artist of the Week: Kelby McManus

Traveling around playing at local eating/drinking establishments is a right of passage for most working musicians.

Usually the performers must meet certain age requirements in order to perform at venues such as bars and clubs, but if you have a parent in attendance with you, you are usually exempt from the rules because of direct parental supervision.

For United Christian Academy (UCA) senior Kelby McManus, she has had an unique advantage in her singing career, as her father Steve has been a gigging musician for years, and her mom Renee is a well known bartender in Orleans County, so to say she had an “in” into the world of the gigging musician would be a bit of an understatement.

From sitting in with local bands as early as the ages of nine or ten, to headlining her own shows around the area, the 17 year-old has gotten quite the jump on other musicians her age.

We caught up with her to find out about how she got her start, what inspires her to perform, and a little more.

For the full story, see the Express on 9-16-2020.