Artist of the Week: Morgan Kelly

United Christian Academy (UCA) 7th grader Morgan Kelly has always moved to the beat of his own drummer.

The twelve year-old started showing his independent streak as early as age three when his mother Amy brought him to his first day of pre-school and upon crossing through the school’s entrance he immediately turned to his mom and said, “You can go now.”

These days he still has that desire to be his own person, whether it is testing out his improve chops during a show, or cooking up a tasty groove on one of the multiple instruments he can play.

We at the Express caught up with Kelly to see which art form he prefers, what keeps him performing, and a little more.

For the full story. see the Express on 7-1-2020.