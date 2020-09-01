Artist of the Week: Robyn Midi

A love of art, much, like a love of sports or fine cuisine, can be passed down through generations.

For North Country Junior High School art teacher Robyn Midi, art has been a generational thing that was handed down from her grandfather at a very young age.

As schools are gearing up to enter a whole new world of educational experiences, we were able to catch up with Robyn to find out about her love of art, and how it lead to a career of teaching others about the joy of art, and a little bit more.

