Artist of the Week: Serena Morgan

Social media can be a wonderful way to express your love for a variety of interests, be it sports, music, food, or art.

For Serena Morgan, her page is filled with a magical combination of artistic endeavors and creative culinary creations.

She creates and photographs jewelry that is influenced by the artistic world around her, and when not making her fashionable designs, she is often pursuing another love, food.

We at the Express caught up with Morgan to find out what inspires her to make art, be it in the studio, or in the kitchen.

For the full story, see the Express on 7-22-2020.