Artist of the Week: Terry Difazio

There comes a time in most musicians lives where you end up taking a break from picking up your favorite instrument, whether it be family related, work related, or sometimes you just need a break.

Local drummer Terry Difazio would fall into that category, but now he is back and itching to play some more.

We caught up with the 69 year-old Newport resident to learn a little bit about his history with music, his motivation, and a little more.

For more, see the Express on 6-10-2020.