Attention Halloween Fans!

The Newport Daily Express is having a costume contest for our area youth ages 1 month to 18, and the submissions will be published in the paper starting next week. Winners could receive a gift certificate to Hoagie’s or one of several free Frostys from Wendy’s. To participate, please send a photo with a brief description and a contact number so we can let you know if you are a winner. You can submit your stuff via email at lifestyleeditor@newportvermontdailyexpress.com or by posting here on this thread, or by Messenger. If you post here, please message us your contact info so it is not seen by the general public. Submissions must be in by Wednesday, November 4th.

Happy Halloween!