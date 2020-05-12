Azur Denies Assault with Weapon Charge

A Newport City man was back in court on Monday to answer more charges. George Azur II, 48, pleaded innocent to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. He was released on conditions. Azur is already facing charges that include misdemeanor domestic assault and driving under the influence. According to court files, the Newport City Police received a 911 call on May 9 from someone who claimed Azur was intoxicated, pulled out a gun and pressed it into his forehead. Azur claimed the man bumped his car, but police said they found no evidence the car was hit. (Read more in the Express Tuesday)