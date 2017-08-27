Back to School- Police Talk Safe Driving

With schools opening this week, the Newport City Police Department, the Orleans County Sheriff Department and the Vermont State Police came together with local school superintendents last Thursday to stress the importance of safe driving.

The statewide message is for everyone to drive with care and to use seatbelts as children return to school. Law enforcement officers came together at North Country high school for a photo opportunity



“Safety is important year-round,” said Newport City Police Officer Royce Lancaster. “It’s just the beginning of the school year and a matter of getting everybody back into awareness to the kids being on the streets and school bus stops.”