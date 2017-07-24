Bank Ordered To Turn Over Money Diaz Deposited

Former Coventry town attorney Bill Davies had money from delinquent tax sales in Coventry and gave the checks to former Town Clerk, Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector Cynthia Diaz in May.

Coventry Selectboard Member Scott Morley said that Diaz cashed the checks and opened an account in her name at Community National Bank. Judge Robert Bent, on Monday, ordered the bank to turnover the $5,106 to Town of Coventry.

“The bank had frozen that account,” Morley said. (Read story Tuesday in the NDE)