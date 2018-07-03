Barton Firework Display Back On For July 4th

The July 4th firework display at the Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton received the go ahead from the town selectboard after clearing a legal hurdle with attorney Bill Davies. Voters appropriated $4000 for fireworks; the town sends a check to the Village of Barton. The village trustees declined to host the event due to insurance costs. The town selectboard met on Tuesday afternoon and voted to send a check directly to NorthStar which delivers the fireworks. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.