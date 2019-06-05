Barton Has No Obligation To Pay Glover Ambulance

The town of Barton has no legal obligation to pay a $31,000 invoice submitted by the Orleans Ambulance Service says town attorney Bill Davies. At a Tuesday evening selectboard meeting Davies said there is no provision in state law making the town liable for ambulance services. The selectboard never entered a contract with Glover for reimbursement of services provided when the Barton Ambulance Squad closed in the summer of 2018. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.