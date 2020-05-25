Be Smart, Stay Safe Governor Phil Scott today announced the resumption of additional business operations, including outdoor seating at restaurants and bars, hair salons and barber shops and some additional health services. Effective today, May 22, resta

Governor Phil Scott announced on Friday the resumption of additional business operations, including outdoor seating at restaurants and bars, hair salons and barber shops and some additional health services.

Effective today, May 22, restaurants and bars may reopen for limited outdoor seating, including for the sale and consumption of alcohol. Reservations or call ahead seating is required, with strict limits on table distance and occupancy. Additional safety measures are strongly encouraged — including phone or electronic ordering, takeout service rather than table side delivery of food, and cashless or touchless transactions. Operators must also maintain a log of customers and their contact information for 30 days in the event contact tracing is required by the Vermont Department of Health.

Effective May 29, hair salons and barber shops may reopen by appointment and with limits on occupancy. Safety measures include strict distance between customers, cashless or touchless transactions and curbside pickup for retail sales. As with other businesses, salons and barbershops must maintain a customer log in case contact tracing is required.

Additional medical procedures and health services may also resume. This includes inpatient surgeries and procedures; outpatient services, including clinic visits, diagnostic imaging and limited outpatient surgeries and procedures; and elective dental services.

The Governor’s latest order also cancels all traditional fairs and festivals until further notice.

Read the press release for more details.

In his remarks, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD implored Vermonters to continue the practices necessary to keep germs and the COVID-19 virus from spreading. Noting that though Vermont has been fortunate relative to other states, nearly 55 people have died and almost 1,000 people have tested positive. Dr. Levine specifically cited the need to ensure people at risk of serious illness, including older Vermonters and people with impaired immunity, are not exposed to the virus.

Although the data continues to show Vermont is doing well in its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, we cannot let our guard down. As Vermont reopens and the weather turns toward summer, physical distancing from others, wearing face coverings and handwashing continue to be essential.

Testing Information

More COVID-19 Pop-Up Test Sites Open for Asymptomatic Vermonters

The Health Department is opening nearly two dozen additional pop-up sites to test people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 for the virus.

The specimen collection sites are located throughout the state. Find locations and make an appointment to be tested at humanresources.vermont.gov/popups, or by calling 2-1-1 or 802-828-2828. All clinics operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

We especially encourage health care workers, first responders, child care providers, and people returning to Vermont – such as college students, people who winter out of state and second home owners – to consider being tested.