Beezup Now Charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Assault

A former state trooper is due in court Monday to answer a charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault.

Trooper Ian Alford said in a press release that on Saturday afternoon, the Vermont State Police received a complaint from an alleged victim who claimed 63-year-old Mark Beezup threatened her wtih physical violence. Police said that on the date that the complaint was made, the victim alleged Beezup pointed a gun at his/her head.

Beezup was taken into custody without incident and was processed at the State Police barracks in Derby. He was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport without bail as ordered by the court.