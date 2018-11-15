Bernie Gonyaw Elected to Vermont State Babe Ruth HoF

If you have been involved in Babe Ruth or Cal Ripken baseball in the greater Newport area throughout the last 35 years or so, you no doubt know who Bernie Gonyaw is.

Whether you knew him as an umpire, a coach, a League Commissioner, President, Chairman, founder, or in one of the many other roles he has filled throughout his ongoing time with the organization, you know at least two things about the man; one he is dedicated to the Babe Ruth program, and two, he loves the game of baseball, especially his Boston Red Sox.

Last week the Vermont Babe Ruth Organization’s Hall of Fame held their annual induction ceremony, and Gonyaw was among those inducted into this elite institution.

For the full story, see the Express on 11-16-18.