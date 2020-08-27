Best of the Best Voting to Begin

Ballots for the Newport Daily Express's 2020 Best of the Best will become available starting on Friday, the 28th of August, 2020, and will appear in the paper once or twice a week through the first three weeks of September.

Every time a person turns in a ballot, they become eligible to win cash prizes, as well as a subscription to the paper. People can vote multiple times, but it must be a ballot from the paper, no photocopies will be allowed.