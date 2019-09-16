Better Living Event
Monday, September 16, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
Come and visit with:
North Country Hospital
The Wellness Center
Decelles Financial Services
Living Well NEK
Integrative Massage and
Bodywork
Vermont Mobility Arts
Financial Advisor,
Edward Jones
Vermont Salt Cave &
Halotherapy Center
Northwoods Stewardship
Center
Greensborro Nursing Home
Northeast Kingdom
Homecare
The Meeting Place
The Hearing Center of
Vermont
NEK Council on Aging
Fred’s Energy
Love is… LLC
Michaud Manor
Craftsbury Community Care Center
Bel-aire Center
Rural Edge
Orleans County
Republican Committee
and more!
