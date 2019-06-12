Big Brothers-Big Sisters Chapter Opens In Newport

A recently formed Big Brothers-Big Sisters program for the Newport area is off and running. The program is designed to connect children to adults who serve as their mentors.

Sierra Ruth, Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Vermont Program Coordinator for Orleans and Northern Essex, said the local program originally started when Sunny Naughton and Allison Howell of Northeast Kingdom Learning Services were looking into starting a mentoring program. Ruth explained that Howell and Naughton chose Big Brothers-Big Sisters and reached out to the program's coordinator Kimberley Diemond. They held fundraising meetings and talked about how to get the program up and running.

