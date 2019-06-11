Billis Answers Domestic Assault Charge

Christine Billis, 52, of Barton was back in court Monday to answer a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. She denied the charge. Judge Scot Kline set bail at $1,500. Billis spent several years in prison for allegedly killing her husband by intentionally crashing her car into a tree in 2009.

Orleans County Deputy State's Attorney Farzana Leyva told Kline that Billis is currently on parole and the incident that brought her to court Monday is a parole violation. Leyva asked Kline to set bail at $500 with conditions.

