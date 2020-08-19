Bingham & Rose Win Mandros/Silvester Open

The 2020 Mandros/Silvester Open was held this past weekend at the Orleans Country Club.

The Open was originally titled the OCC Member/Guest Tournament, but the club changed the name to honor two former golf professionals at the club, Arthur Mandros and Bob Silvester.

Fifty-three teams turned out to compete in this year, and as is the tradition, the winner of each flight went to the shootout.

For the full story on Travis and Greg's win, see the Express on 8-20-2020.