Blades Go Big in Opener, Scoring Seven in Win Over Hartford

The Kingdom Blades got their season started off on the right foot, as they defeated the Hartford Hurricanes 7-1 on opening night at the Jay Peak Ice Haus on Wednesday.

“I saw a lot of great things tonight,” said Blades coach Matt Robert. “I saw a lot of determination, I saw the girls take control of certain scenarios on the defensive side of the puck, and that helps a lot when you are trying to break the puck and get yourself in an offensive kind of mode, so that was huge not having those turnovers in the defensive zone tonight.”

