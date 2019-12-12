Blades Show Resiliency in Opener, Beat Stowe 4-3

The Kingdom Blades got their season off to a good start on Wednesday evening when they played host to the Stowe Raiders.

Stowe would jump out to a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but every time the Raiders put the puck in the net the Blades seemed to have the answer, and no bigger goal was scored than with 1:14 remaining in the game, as Clara Andre fed Reese Petit for the game winning goal and Reese’s first varsity goal of her career to give the Kingdom girls the 4-3 win.

For the full story, see the Express on 12-13-19.