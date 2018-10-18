Board Of Education May Not Force NCSU Consolidation
By:
Ed Barber
Thursday, October 18, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
In a provisional vote on Wednesday the Board of Education has chosen to not force Jay/Westfield, Derby/Holland, and Brighton/Charleston to merge school districts into a unified school board and budget. According to Superintendent John Castle the board members could not justify forcing the districts to merge to achieve better economies of scale or improve equity for students. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
