Board Of Education May Not Force NCSU Consolidation

After two years of dilligent effort and a stack of binders supporting NCSU's position, Superintendent John Castle may have some good news from the Board of Education.
By: 
Ed Barber
Staff Writer
ejgbarber1958@yahoo.com
Thursday, October 18, 2018
NEWPORT, VT

In a provisional vote on Wednesday the Board of Education has chosen to not force Jay/Westfield, Derby/Holland, and Brighton/Charleston to merge school districts into a unified school board and budget. According to Superintendent John Castle the board members could not justify forcing the districts to merge to achieve better economies of scale or improve equity for students. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.

Tags:

Category: