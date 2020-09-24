Boil Water Notice In Barton Village
Ed Barber
Thursday, September 24, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
The Barton Village trustees have issued a water disruption and conservation notice as a result of a leak in the system. Village employees are working to isolate the source of the leak and are relying on residents and businesses to support the effort. Water users should boil water and reduce usage until the leak has been located and repaired. It is anticipated the notice will be in effect for the next five to seven days. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
