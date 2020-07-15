Border Minor Hockey Taking a Year Off Due to COVID-19

Another local sports institution was forced to make a tough decision due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Border Minor Hockey (BMH) released the following statement saying that they will be taking a hiatus for the 2020-2021 season.

“In these unprecedented times, our board was tasked with evaluating all scenarios to ensure our players have the most viable options for a full hockey season.

“The phases for Hockey Quebec remain fluid and are moving in the positive direction at this time; however, our association faces an additional challenge with the closure of our shared border due to approximately 50% of our membership being American. While there is a chance the border could open prior to the start of the season, there is no guarantee that it will remain open to recreational travel if future outbreaks of COVID -19 occur.

“After much deliberation, it is with heavy hearts that the BMH Board of Directors announces a one-year hiatus for the 2020-2021 hockey season. Hockey Estrie has granted us this one year hiatus due to the unprecedented times we are all experiencing.

“We have every expectation that our Border Minor Hockey Family will be back together for the 2021-2022 season. Until then, BMH is working out partnerships with Magog for the Canadian players (as mandated by Hockey Estrie) and Lyndonville for the US players for the 2020-2021 season. Further details around these partnerships will be sent out after the Board’s July 27th meeting.

“While we may be apart temporarily, our hockey bond is strong and we look forward to the day we can all play together again on the ice at the Pat Burns Arena.”

