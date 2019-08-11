The Boss Retains His Title at ETWA’s Community Destruction Event in Derby Line

DERBY LINE–The Eastern Township Wrestling Association (ETWA) held their Community Destruction event in the park at Derby Line Day on Saturday.

While the weather would force the show to get off to a bit a late start, those who turned out were treated to a delightful performance by some local talent.

The show featured a mini-tournament to crown a new number one contender for Donny “The Boss” Myers heavyweight championship, a strap match, and then the eventual heavyweight title defense.

