Bouchard Back to Guide the Field Hockey Falcons in 2019

There is an old saying in the world of professional wrestling, “never say never.”

For the 2019 North Country field hockey team, an unexpected, yet very familiar, face was waiting to welcome them to the new season earlier this month.

At the conclusion of last season head coach Chantelle Bouchard decided to call it a career and hung up her coaching whistle.

To find out how she ended up back with the Falcons, see the Express on 8-29-19.