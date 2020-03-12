Brainard Promoted to Asset Liability Manager

Community National Bank (CNB) CEO Kathy Austin is pleased to announce the promotion of Nikole Brainard to the bank officer position of Asset Liability Manager.

Nikole was born and raised in the Northeast Kingdom and is a graduate of North Country High School. She started her career with CNB in 1995 working as a Teller in the Derby office. After a short leave from banking, she rejoined the bank’s Teller line in Derby, and in 2012, joined the Finance Department. During her banking career, Nikole has earned the Certified Teller designation, General Banking Diploma and Bank Operations Diploma from Center for Financial Training Education Alliance (formerly Northern New England Center for Financial Training). She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and holds a BS in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.

Nikole shared, “Community National Bank has always given me the opportunity to learn, grow and advance while working in a supportive family environment.” Involved in giving back to the community, Nikole serves as a Board Member for Derby Elementary School, Treasurer for North Country Union High School Band Booster Club, a member of the Derby Line Community Day committee and a member of the Derby Line Cemetery Board. Nikole resides in Derby Line with her husband Lindsay, her daughter Maya and her son Chase.

Community National Bank, Vermont’s Community Bank, has been serving Vermont communities since 1851 with locations in Derby (main office), Barre, Barton, Derby Line, Enosburg, Island Pond, Lyndonville, Montpelier, Morrisville, Newport, St. Johnsbury and Troy. For more information about Community National Bank visit communitynationalbank.com.