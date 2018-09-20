Breault Nets Game-Winner in Second Half of Overtime to Send the Falcons Past the Rangers 2-1

On Wednesday night the North Country Falcons and Lake Region Rangers wrapped up back-to-back nights of high school soccer under the lights at Veteran’s Field in Newport.

On Tuesday night the Lady Rangers and Falcons squared off and it would be the North Country girls earning the 2-0 win.

On Wednesday night the Falcons would make it two for two, as Derrick Breault’s goal with 2:41 left to go in the second half of overtime was the difference as North Country picked up the 2-1 win.

