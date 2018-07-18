Brighton And Charleston Make Their Case Against Consolidation
By:
Ed Barber
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
The Brighton and Charleston school board had an opportunity to make their case before the Board of Education opposing the proposal by the Agency of Education to consolidate the two k-8 school districts. A meeting held Wednesday in Newark filled the gym with supporters of many school districts in the northern tier of the state who disapprove of the state's plans. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
