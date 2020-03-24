Brown and Three Falcons Recognized by the VBCA

WINDSOR–The Vermont Basketball Coach’s Association (VBCA) released their annual All-Star rosters, Dream Dozen picks, and other awards winners this past week.

Three players for North Country, Sarah Guertin, Grace Giroux, and McKenna Marsh, along with coach Christiane Brown were recognized in one form or another.

Grace and Sarah were selected to play for Team North in the Division I/II North vs South All-Star game that was supposed to be held at Windsor High School last Saturday.

McKenna was named to the Division I/II Dream Dozen Team for the second time in as many seasons.

Coach Brown was recognized for joining the 100 win club as well.

For more, see the Express on 3-24-2020.