Brown Speaks About Her Experiences Coaching the North Country Falcons
By:
Mike Olmstead
Sunday, May 10, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
Early last week it was confirmed that North Country varsity girls head coach Christiane Brown would not be back in the driver’s seat of the program for the 2020-2021 season.
Brown has been with the school in one capacity or another amongst the coaching ranks for the last seventeen years, and she sat down and talked about her time with the school and a little more. For the full story, see the Express on 5-11-2020.
