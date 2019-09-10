Brownington Voters Reject Universal 35mph Speed Limit
By:
Ed Barber
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
On Monday evening voters in Brownington gather at a special meeting to debate and vote on a traffic ordinance setting the speed limit in town at 35mph for all roads. The voters rejected the ordinance by a narrow margin. The selectboard can now consider adopting the ordinance proposed by voters on Town Meeting Day that limited the 35mph to the village and center where there is more pedestrian traffic. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: