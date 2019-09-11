Brueck, Roy Stay Hot, as Falcons Topple Crimson Tide by a 5-0 Margin

The North Country boys soccer team picked up their second win in as many home games as they defeated the Crimson Tide of Spaulding 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

“It took us a half to figure out that we needed to play the short ball and play the ball on the ground,” said NC coach Brad Urie. “Once we started to do that we started to connect a little bit offensively and create some opportunities. We were looking to distribute to our wings and our wings were getting some nice crosses to the middle, and as usual our defense was stellar.”

