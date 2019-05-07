Burdick’s Walk-Off Single Sends Rangers Past Falcons

In what has become a must-see event, the Lake Region Rangers played host to the North Country Falcons in a non-league baseball game on Monday.

This year’s installment more than lived up to the hype, as the game had a little bit of everything.

From lead changes, to double-plays, to extra innings, to late-game heroics, it had it all.

In the end the Rangers would pick up an 8-7 win, as Riley Burdick drove in Parker Perron in the bottom of the ninth to give Lake Region their third win of the season.

