Burke to Manage North Country Basketball Boys in 2018-2019

If you have been attending North Country boys soccer and hockey games over the past several seasons, you have no doubt seen veteran team manager Reid Burke by the bench taking care of the little things to help both the coaches and the players coach and play at their absolute best.

When the 2018 soccer wrapped up Reid was all set to get ready for the upcoming hockey season.

Then he was given some rough news; there was not going to be a boys hockey season for the North Country Falcons.

To find out how he became the new manager of the NCU basketball boys, grab the Express on 11-20-18.