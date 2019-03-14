Burr & Burton Girls Named Snowboarding Champions After Scoring Snafu

Just two days after winning the Vermont Snowboarding Championship, the North Country girls will now have to give up the title due to a scoring error.

VPA official Bob Johnson, in a phone conversation Wednesday afternoon, confirmed that there was indeed a scoring error, and that Burr & Burton has now been named the State Champions instead of North Country.

Johnson says the VPA is currently looking into the matter to see how this happened and will release a full statement once the matter has been thoroughly vetted.