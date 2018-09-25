Buzzy is Retiring

Derby Line is about to be without a pharmacy for the first time in a long time.

Roland "Buzzy" Roy, the 76-year-old owner of Brown’s Drug Store, is retiring. He sold the business to the pharmacy chain CVS, which will service prescriptions on Route 5 in Derby. Roy will work with CVS for four weeks starting on October 1.

Roy has owned the pharmacy since 1964. His father owned it before him. An advertisement in a local telephone book published in 1997 says Brown’s has been “serving the community since 1899.”

