Cal Ripken Season Still a Possibility For Some
By:
Mike Olmstead
Sunday, May 17, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
The spring of 2020, and the sports programs that would currently be in full swing, were dealt a cruel blow by the COVID-19 outbreak, but for one local program, there may be hope for a season a little later on down the road.
The North Country Cal Ripken baseball program is currently in a wait and see mode, as the League President Mike LaCourse explained.
For more, see the Express on 5-18-2020.
