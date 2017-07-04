Calgary Flames Star Johnny Gaudreau and Family Host Pick-Up Game at the Jay Peak Ice Haus
By:
Mike Olmstead
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
JAY–They say the Northeast Kingdom is a special place to live.
For several local hockey players, both young old, Sunday night was extra special.
Members of the North Country hockey program as well as alumni, friends and family members got a chance to skate with one of the brightest young stars in the game of hockey today; Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames.
For more, see the Express on 7-5-17.
Category: