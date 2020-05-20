Captains Bliss and Davis Hit the Courts to Get a Little Work In
By:
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
In the age of social distancing, tennis is one of the few sports that meet all the guidelines of staying safe while being in the presence of other people.
A pair of North Country captains put this theory into practice recently when the 2019 captain of the Falcon tennis boys Nick Bliss, and Connor Davis, who was slated to wear the proverbial “C” this year, got together to play at the courts at Prouty Beach.
