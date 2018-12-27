Car Crash Leaves One Dead

At around 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, the Vermont State Police and Orleans County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in front of Bob's Quick Stop in Irasburg.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Laine Ross, 21, of Albany was driving a 1998 Chevy Metro traveling northbound on VT 14 when he attempted to enter Bob’s Quick Stop. According to the police report Ross pulled in front of a 2008 Chevy Impala traveling southbound operated by Walter Earle, 65, of Irasburg.

Police say that Earle attempted to brake and pull to the far right but was not able to avoid hitting Ross' vehicle which had crossed over into his lane of travel. According to police, Ross was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

During the collision both Earle and Ross's vehicles entered the parking lot area of Bob's Quick Stop and struck three unoccupied cars in the parking lot area causing minor damage.

Investigation is still on going and members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction team assisted with processing the accident scene.