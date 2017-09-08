Case Moves to Trial After Judge Denies Motion to Suppress Confession

The murder trial of Jeffrey Ray will move forward after a judge died the motion to suppress a confession filed by the defense. The ruling came down on August stating that because Ray was read his Miranda rights, did not exhibit signs of impairment, and was able to communicate clearly the court ruled that his state of intoxication was not a factor in waiving his rights as the defense suggested. Ray is being charge with the 2015 murder of Rick Vreeland. (Read full story today in the NDE)