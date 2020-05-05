Cause, manner of death determined in Newport shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (Tuesday, May 5, 2020) — Autopsies conducted Tuesday, May 5, 2020, by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause and manner of death for the two individuals who died in Monday’s shooting in Newport.

Kevin Atkins, 38, died by gunshot wounds to the head, neck and torso, and the manner of death is homicide.

Paul Brown, 51, died by a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is suicide.

Crime scene investigators have concluded their work at the home on School Street where the shooting occurred, and the scene has been released. Victim Nicole Atkins, 29, is continuing to undergo treatment for her wounds at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and is expected to require care for some time, although her prognosis is good. The investigation is ongoing.