Central Figure in Ski Resort Fraud Case Withdraws Pleas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The alleged ringleader of a multimillion Vermont ski resort fraud scheme plans to withdraw his not guilty pleas, his lawyer said at an appearance in federal court.

"We have been cooperating with the government and we anticipate disposing of his … case by plea in the immediate future," Neil Taylor, an attorney for Florida businessman Ariel Quiros told the court on Friday, according to the Times Argus.

