Championship Bound! Lake Region Upends Mt. Abraham 38-37

BARRE–If you were lucky enough to be in attendance at the Auditorium in Barre Monday night to see the number four seeded Lady Rangers of Lake Region take on the top seeded Eagles of Mount Abraham then you got to witness a game for the ages.

The Eagles came in with a starting five that featured four seniors and one junior, while the Lady Rangers featured three juniors and two sophomores.

Mt. Abe was the taller of the two teams, but Lake Region held the edge in the quickness department.

In the end it would be the younger, shorter, and quicker Lady Rangers coming away with the victory, as they held off the Eagles after a frantic final minute to win 38-37 and earn a trip to the Division II State Championship Game.

